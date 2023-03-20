Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

GBI: Human remains identified as pregnant woman missing since 2013

File photo: Crystal Hendrix was last seen on March 8, 2013, and was reported missing in April...
File photo: Crystal Hendrix was last seen on March 8, 2013, and was reported missing in April of the same year.
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMEGA, Ga. (WALB) - Human remains found in Tift County in 2020 have been identified as a pregnant woman reported missing in 2013, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The remains have been identified as Crystal Hendrix, 27.

Hendrix was last seen on March 8, 2013, and was reported missing in April of the same year.

Her remains were found on a property on Urbana Road in Omega in August 2020.

Now that Crystal Hendrix has been identified, investigators can focus on her death investigation,” the GBI said in a Monday news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 388-6020 or the GBI Sylvester Regional Office at (229) 777-2080.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Dollar caught this 70 lb. flathead catfish March 4th at Clarks Hill Lake.
Angler sets new record with catfish at Clarks Hill Lake
Alexzandra Howell
Mom arrested in 23-month-old baby’s fentanyl death in Aiken
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
2 women, 1 man injured in shooting at Augusta nightclub
Every single Superior Court case dismissal had the name of a single Superior Court Judge: Judge...
I-TEAM: Cases Closed | Local judge makes thousands of charges disappear
Police lights
Armed robber steals drugs from Augusta pharmacy

Latest News

Attorneys representing the family of a Hampton County teen found dead on the side of the road...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death now considered a homicide
The Grovetown Police Department is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing...
Grovetown Police looking for missing 13-year-old
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for March 22
Augusta looks at costs to tear down troubled boathouse
Special election held for Blythe mayor, council member
Special election held for Blythe mayor, council member