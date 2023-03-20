GBI: Human remains identified as pregnant woman missing since 2013

OMEGA, Ga. (WALB) - Human remains found in Tift County in 2020 have been identified as a pregnant woman reported missing in 2013, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The remains have been identified as Crystal Hendrix, 27.

Hendrix was last seen on March 8, 2013, and was reported missing in April of the same year.

Her remains were found on a property on Urbana Road in Omega in August 2020.

🧵The GBI has identified the human remains recovered in August 2020 as Crystal Hendrix. Ms. Hendrix was reported missing on April 25, 2013. Now that Ms. Hendrix has been identified, investigators can focus on her death investigation. (1/2)



🔗: https://t.co/F0eqNs9gn5 pic.twitter.com/lNuASz9tOB — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) March 20, 2023

“Now that Crystal Hendrix has been identified, investigators can focus on her death investigation,” the GBI said in a Monday news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 388-6020 or the GBI Sylvester Regional Office at (229) 777-2080.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.