Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Gas prices decrease over past week in Georgia, South Carolina

Hand holding gasoline nozzle for car refueling at gas station
Hand holding gasoline nozzle for car refueling at gas station(WRDW)
By Macy Neal
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have shown a slight decrease in the past week.

The average price in Georgia is $3.22 per gallon, decreasing by 4 cents in the past week, according to AAA.

Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.20, down 6 cents in a week, according to AAA.

However, Georgia’s average gas price is still 22 cents below the national average, according to AAA.

MORE | Augusta businesses prepare for busy spring season

According to a study from HiRoad, Georgia is among some of the most affordable states for gas in the whole of the U.S., relative to localized salary data.

Residents can expect 16.7% of their average hourly salary to cover the cost of a single gallon of gas. This makes Georgia the 10th most affordable state to buy gas, relative to local salaries, according to the study.

Georgia is one of only two states which saw the relative affordability of gas improve over the course of 2022. On average, Georgian residents could expect to spend $1,435 annually on refueling their vehicles in 2022, according to the study.

Meanwhile, the average in South Carolina is $3.12, down 6 cents from last week.

MORE | Augusta airport lands first plane-charging station in state

According to AAA, Aiken and Edgefield counties’ gas prices are at the average of $3.18, down by 2 cents in the past week.

In the HiRoad study, South Carolina’s ranking went from 17.6% in 2021 to 18.1% in 2022 for the average hourly salary per gallon of gas.

According to AAA, the national average gas price has gone down 3 cents to $3.44.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan, says, “The broad concern over recent failures of the U.S. and global banking system has put enough downward pressure on oil prices that we saw a reprieve in rising gasoline prices in the national average last week. But, it may be temporary in nature, and is unlikely to be a long-lasting trend.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Sameelya Grant, unknown Black male
Pair face questioning about fatal shooting on Peach Orchard Road
Here's an aerial view of the new westbound I-20 Savannah River bridge.
Westbound Savannah River bridge ready to open on I-20
Harlem High School, Harlem, Ga.
Harlem teacher on leave over ‘inappropriate statements’
Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
Man taken to hospital after shooting on East Chapman Street
Nakilan Herndon (pictured above) turned himself in to investigators on Wednesday, March 15th.
3 arrested over 2022 aggravated assault in Waynesboro

Latest News

Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man charged with improperly disposing body of missing Georgia father
Kenyari Smith
Suspect arrested over terroristic threats, acts in Augusta
police lights generic
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll surpasses 80
MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- World Flour Day, 'Alice in Wonderland’, and more!