Gas prices decrease over past week in Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have shown a slight decrease in the past week.

The average price in Georgia is $3.22 per gallon, decreasing by 4 cents in the past week, according to AAA.

Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.20, down 6 cents in a week, according to AAA.

However, Georgia’s average gas price is still 22 cents below the national average, according to AAA.

According to a study from HiRoad, Georgia is among some of the most affordable states for gas in the whole of the U.S., relative to localized salary data.

Residents can expect 16.7% of their average hourly salary to cover the cost of a single gallon of gas. This makes Georgia the 10th most affordable state to buy gas, relative to local salaries, according to the study.

Georgia is one of only two states which saw the relative affordability of gas improve over the course of 2022. On average, Georgian residents could expect to spend $1,435 annually on refueling their vehicles in 2022, according to the study.

Meanwhile, the average in South Carolina is $3.12, down 6 cents from last week.

According to AAA, Aiken and Edgefield counties’ gas prices are at the average of $3.18, down by 2 cents in the past week.

In the HiRoad study, South Carolina’s ranking went from 17.6% in 2021 to 18.1% in 2022 for the average hourly salary per gallon of gas.

According to AAA, the national average gas price has gone down 3 cents to $3.44.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan, says, “The broad concern over recent failures of the U.S. and global banking system has put enough downward pressure on oil prices that we saw a reprieve in rising gasoline prices in the national average last week. But, it may be temporary in nature, and is unlikely to be a long-lasting trend.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.