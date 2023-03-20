Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Freezing temperatures likely Monday and Tuesday morning. 80s return by the end of the week.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A hard freeze is likely tonight with partly cloudy skies turning mostly clear, calm winds allowing lows to dip into the upper 20s. Heavy frost is likely, so you will definitely want to cover up those spring flowers and bring in outdoor pets with temperatures about 15 degrees below average.

The unseasonably chilly weather continues for the first half of the workweek with sunny skies Monday, and afternoon highs only reaching into the upper 50s to lower 60s for the official first day of Spring. The vernal equinox takes place at 5:24 PM.

One more freezing cold night can be expected Monday night into Tuesday morning, then Mother Nature flips the switch from unseasonably cold to unseasonably warm by Thursday and Friday. We are watching for the possibility of a few scattered showers Wednesday as a system passes to our north, but the week ahead is expected to be dry overall.

Afternoon highs will be in the middle 60s Tuesday, around 70s Wednesday reaching into the 80s by Thursday and Friday.

Morning lows will warm into the upper 40s Wednesday and lower to middle 50s Thursday and Friday.

Early indications are that a storm system may be on the way late Friday into next Saturday and hang around through Sunday bringing a chance of rain next weekend. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates!

