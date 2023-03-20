Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The first day of spring is feeling more like another day of winter. Temperatures this morning started out in the upper 20s and low 30s with Freeze Warning posted through 10 AM. The chilly temps will continue into the afternoon with highs only reaching into the upper 50s. The vernal equinox takes place at 5:24 PM.

One more freezing cold night can be expected tonight into Tuesday morning, then Mother Nature flips the switch from unseasonably cold to unseasonably warm by Thursday and Friday. We are watching for the possibility of an isolated shower for Wednesday as a system passes to our north, but the week ahead is expected to be dry overall.

Afternoon highs will be in the middle 60s Tuesday, around 70s Wednesday reaching into the 80s by Thursday and Friday.

Morning lows will warm into the upper 40s Wednesday and lower to middle 50s Thursday and Friday.

We’ll be keeping an eye on a system that could bring some rain chances late Friday and into the day on Saturday. Temps this weekend are looking to stay warm in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates!

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.