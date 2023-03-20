Buster Murdaugh denies ‘vicious rumors’ of involvement in death of Stephen Smith

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The son of fallen attorney and convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh made his first public statement regarding the 2015 death of Stephen Smith.

Monday morning, Buster Murdaugh released a statement saying he had no “involvement” in the death of Stephen Smith, a 19-year-old fatally struck by a vehicle 15 miles from Murdaugh’s home

He also requested his name be removed from media coverage of Smith’s death.

The 26-year-old has not been connected to the death of Smith.

His full statement is available below:

“I have tried my best to ignore the vicious rumors about my involvement in Stephen Smith’s tragic death that continue to be published in the media as I grieve over the brutal murders of my mother and brother.

I love them so much and miss them terribly.

I haven’t spoken up until now because I want to live in private while I cope with their deaths and my father’s incarceration.

Before, during and since my father’s trial, I have been targeted and harassed by the media and followers of this story.

This has gone on far too long.

These baseless rumors of my involvement with Stephen and his death are false.

I unequivocally deny any involvement in his death, and my heart goes out to the Smith family.

I am requesting that the media immediately stop publishing these defamatory comments and rumors about me.”

Attorneys representing Stephen Smith’s family announced a virtual news conference scheduled for Monday morning.

Attorneys Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter on Sunday announced they were representing the mother of Stephen Smith in the investigation into the death of her son.

Smith’s mother Sandy Smith, started an online fundraiser on Mar. 9 to have her son’s body independently exhumed and examined.

A release from the law firm states Smith’s family believes he was murdered and wants an unbiased look at his body and cause of death.

Monday’s news conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. and will be streamed on the law firm’s Facebook page.

