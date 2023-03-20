Augusta National Golf Club to host Road to the Masters Invitational

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta National Golf Club will host the Road to the Masters Invitational on April 2, eve of the first official practice round of the 87th Masters Tournament.

After the conclusion of the Drive, Chip and Putt national finals, celebrity participants will assemble to compete in the soon-to-be-released “EA SPORTS PGA TOUR: Road to the Masters” video game.

The invitational will stream live on April 2 from 6 p.m. to approximately 8 p.m. across the following platforms and channels: Masters.com; @TheMasters on Twitter, YouTube and Facebook; @EA on Twitch; @EASPORTSPGATOUR on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube; @EASPORTS on Facebook; ESPN+; and the ESPN app. An edited version of the show will be broadcast April 5 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

A cross-section of participants from the worlds of sports, entertainment, gaming and social media will convene in Augusta National’s Press Building in front of a live audience to play “EA SPORTS PGA TOUR: Road to the Masters,” which will be available worldwide on April 7.

A crew of four broadcasters will deliver commentary. Rich Lerner of Golf Channel will serve as the host, while Amanda Renner of CBS and ESPN’s Michael Collins and Marty Smith will provide live analysis.

Four teams of two will play in an alternate-shot format on “EA SPORTS PGA TOUR: Road to the Masters.” Following nine holes, the top two teams will advance to a three-hole, alternate-shot final round at Amen Corner, hole Nos. 11-13 at Augusta National Golf Club.

Road to the Masters Invitational is a private event and tickets are not on sale. The audience will be through invitation only and include the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta and the First Tee of Augusta. Expected guests also include the winners of the 2023 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, 2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur champion Harrison Crowe, 2023 Latin America Amateur champion Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, and competitors from the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Proceeds of the sales of “EA SPORTS PGA TOUR: Road to the Masters” earned by Augusta National will be contributed to the Masters Tournament Foundation and support its work to grow interest in golf around the world.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.