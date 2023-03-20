Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta Jr. Players perform Sister Act, prepare for the future

Players placed 2nd out of 10 states
The Augusta Junior Players recently placed second in the Southeastern Theatre Conference against other productions from across the southeastern U.S.
By Maria Sellers
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Junior Players recently placed second in the Southeastern Theatre Conference against other productions from across the southeastern U.S.

While it was a chance to perform their show Sister Act, it was also a learning opportunity and a chance to prepare for the future.

We head backstage with the Augusta Jr. Players coming off their big win and learn it’s more than a performance.

MORE | 6 years after death, teen baseball player is touching lives

Roy Lewis, artistic director at AJP, says, “I want them to learn more about themselves and learn who they are as individuals, and give them the skills that help them to, to, to navigate this crazy world in which we live.”

That’s what competing at the theatre conference did for Kelsie Johnson, Mother Superior in Sister Act Junior.

Johnson, says, “When the time came to apply for colleges, I was not mentally prepared. But it gave me that bit of confidence that I needed.”

By giving her the chance to take that next step.

“50 colleges called me back,” Johnson says.

MORE | Local student takes Ga. statewide spelling bee title

And she wasn’t alone in using it as a catalyst for the future.

Khyra Strong, Dolores in the Sister Act Jr. says, “I never thought I would be getting these callbacks, that was never something I thought would be happening for me, so I’m very excited and very hopeful for the future.”

Oliver Caffee, Eddie Souder, Sister Act, says, “I’ve never been in an audition process where they just tried to make it seem as if they were ready to pick us more than we were to pick them.”

But it’s more than a chance to audition for colleges.

Madison Dawson, Mary Martin in Sister Act, says, “It makes you want to be better it challenges you and you can push yourself to new limits and I am proud of that experience.”

MORE | Augusta National Golf Club to host Road to the Masters Invitational

Raleigh Daniel, Joey in Sister Act Jr., says, “And it’s very nice to see these people coming together and forming like a family.”

And that’s what the director says is the organization’s entire goal.

Lewis says, “We’re going to challenge you. We’re going to encourage you, we’re going to enlighten you, we’re going to empower you, and then we’re going to work together to entertain you. It’s it’s healing. it’s a cathartic process.”

The players’ next show is going to be Freaky Friday, can find out more information on the AJP’s website.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Sameelya Grant, unknown Black male
Pair face questioning about fatal shooting on Peach Orchard Road
Nakilan Herndon (pictured above) turned himself in to investigators on Wednesday, March 15th.
3 arrested over 2022 aggravated assault in Waynesboro
Here's an aerial view of the new westbound I-20 Savannah River bridge.
Lane shift causes traffic delay near I-20 state line
Here's an aerial view of the new westbound I-20 Savannah River bridge.
Westbound Savannah River bridge ready to open on I-20
Harlem High School, Harlem, Ga.
Harlem teacher on leave over ‘inappropriate statements’

Latest News

.
South Carolinians reported more than $100 million in losses to online scams in 2022
Lewiston Road
Lewiston Road construction updates, business owners speak out
Back in 2017, the Lewiston Road construction project widened both lanes coming off of I-20 to...
Lewiston Road construction updates, business owners speak out
The Augusta Junior Players recently placed second in the Southeastern Theatre Conference...
Augusta Jr. Players perform Sister Act, prepare for the future