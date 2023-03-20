Augusta Jr. Players perform Sister Act, prepare for the future

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Junior Players recently placed second in the Southeastern Theatre Conference against other productions from across the southeastern U.S.

While it was a chance to perform their show Sister Act, it was also a learning opportunity and a chance to prepare for the future.

We head backstage with the Augusta Jr. Players coming off their big win and learn it’s more than a performance.

Roy Lewis, artistic director at AJP, says, “I want them to learn more about themselves and learn who they are as individuals, and give them the skills that help them to, to, to navigate this crazy world in which we live.”

That’s what competing at the theatre conference did for Kelsie Johnson, Mother Superior in Sister Act Junior.

Johnson, says, “When the time came to apply for colleges, I was not mentally prepared. But it gave me that bit of confidence that I needed.”

By giving her the chance to take that next step.

“50 colleges called me back,” Johnson says.

And she wasn’t alone in using it as a catalyst for the future.

Khyra Strong, Dolores in the Sister Act Jr. says, “I never thought I would be getting these callbacks, that was never something I thought would be happening for me, so I’m very excited and very hopeful for the future.”

Oliver Caffee, Eddie Souder, Sister Act, says, “I’ve never been in an audition process where they just tried to make it seem as if they were ready to pick us more than we were to pick them.”

But it’s more than a chance to audition for colleges.

Madison Dawson, Mary Martin in Sister Act, says, “It makes you want to be better it challenges you and you can push yourself to new limits and I am proud of that experience.”

Raleigh Daniel, Joey in Sister Act Jr., says, “And it’s very nice to see these people coming together and forming like a family.”

And that’s what the director says is the organization’s entire goal.

Lewis says, “We’re going to challenge you. We’re going to encourage you, we’re going to enlighten you, we’re going to empower you, and then we’re going to work together to entertain you. It’s it’s healing. it’s a cathartic process.”

The players’ next show is going to be Freaky Friday, can find out more information on the AJP’s website.

