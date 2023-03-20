Augusta airport lands first plane-charging station in state

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Regional Airport says it has installed the first electric plane-charging station in Georgia.

The airport will have a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The station has been constructed in partnership with BETA Technologies and Georgia Power.

The station includes a charger for electric aircraft inside the airfield fence, as well as three dual-port chargers for electric ground vehicles in the short-term and general aviation parking lots.

Representatives from AGS, BETA Technologies, Georgia Power and the Georgia Department of Transportation will deliver remarks at the ribbon-cutting.

The charging station comes just in time for the annual influx in traffic during Masters week.

American and Delta airlines have boosted capacity and non-stop flights during the week of the golf tournament , and the airport just unveiled a new logo, as well .

