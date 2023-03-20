AU invites public to participate in giving campaign

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University invites the public to help change lives by making a financial gift during Augusta Gives 2023.

The fundraising effort will take place Wednesday, and there are hundreds of funds where your donations will support education, health care, research and innovation.

Examples of places you can donate include each college department, the Children’s Hospital, Georgia Cancer Center, athletics, student life, diversity and inclusion, and libraries.

“You’re not giving to AU, but you’re giving to others through AU,” said Brandon McCray, vice president for development.

For more information, visit the Augusta Gives 2023 website.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.