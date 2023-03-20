Submit Photos/Videos
6 years after death, teen baseball player is touching lives

Staff with the Crawford Creek Park welcomed Drew Passmore’s family onto the Little League field for the first pitch.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Next month, you can play golf for a good cause.

Just over six years ago, local high school student Drew Passmore died in a car accident.

Now the Drew Passmore Battlewon Foundation is hosting its fifth annual golf tournament at West Lake Country Club in memory of him.

To register, visit https://www.facebook.com/BattleWonFoundation.

The tournament is April 10 starting at 1 p.m.

Meanwhile over the weekend, staff with the Crawford Creek Park welcomed Passmore’s family onto the Little League field for the first pitch.

Also, his No. 11 jersey was retired.

His father says the family always appreciates the ongoing support.

“The memory of him obviously never goes away, but the community is helping us to remember him even more, and to help others remember him even more,” Andy Passmore said. “We’re just so appreciative of how the community has always been there for the family and the foundation at all times.”

Drew Passmore started playing when he was 4 years old and continued his love for the sport when he was a student at Augusta Christian.

