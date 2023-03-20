2 injured in single-vehicle accident where car ended upside down

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Only two were injured in an accident Sunday afternoon that left a car upside down.

Richmond County Deputies responded to a call for an accident just after 1 p.m. at the Post Office located at 3301 Wrightsboro Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle entered the parking lot, struck the curb and a tree, and then overturned onto its roof.

The driver and passenger were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

While no other information is available at this time, News 12 will continue to update this incident as information comes in.

