Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

12 inmates finish forklift job training in Richmond County

12 Richmond County inmates become forklift operators
12 Richmond County inmates become forklift operators(City of Augusta)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Twelve Richmond County Correctional Institution inmates completed Augusta Technical College’s forklift operator program recently.

On March 14, they completed the two-day course and earned their certificates.

Richmond County inmates earn certification as forklift operators
Richmond County inmates earn certification as forklift operators(City of Augusta)

Augusta Tech taught the course at the institution, providing formal classroom instruction with evaluation and hands-on training following Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards.

The city of Augusta’s partnership with Augusta Technical College aims to help inmates have employment opportunities when they leave the correctional institution.

MORE | Amazon to lay off 9,000 employees on top of 18,000 in January

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Sameelya Grant, unknown Black male
Pair face questioning about fatal shooting on Peach Orchard Road
Nakilan Herndon (pictured above) turned himself in to investigators on Wednesday, March 15th.
3 arrested over 2022 aggravated assault in Waynesboro
Here's an aerial view of the new westbound I-20 Savannah River bridge.
Lane shift causes traffic delay near I-20 state line
Here's an aerial view of the new westbound I-20 Savannah River bridge.
Westbound Savannah River bridge ready to open on I-20
Harlem High School, Harlem, Ga.
Harlem teacher on leave over ‘inappropriate statements’

Latest News

.
South Carolinians reported more than $100 million in losses to online scams in 2022
You don’t have to look far to know spring is in the air in Aiken. Just step outside, grab a...
Big events bring economic boost to downtown Aiken businesses
Augusta University
AU invites public to participate in giving campaign
The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the help of the community in locating a runaway...
Have you seen this Waynesboro runaway juvenile?