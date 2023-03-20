12 inmates finish forklift job training in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Twelve Richmond County Correctional Institution inmates completed Augusta Technical College’s forklift operator program recently.

On March 14, they completed the two-day course and earned their certificates.

Richmond County inmates earn certification as forklift operators (City of Augusta)

Augusta Tech taught the course at the institution, providing formal classroom instruction with evaluation and hands-on training following Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards.

The city of Augusta’s partnership with Augusta Technical College aims to help inmates have employment opportunities when they leave the correctional institution.

