Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(Gray)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:24 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County on Interstate 26 Sunday night.

The crash occurred at 7:15 p.m.

According to South Carolina State Trooper Lena Butler, a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling westbound on I-26 when the driver traveled off the left side of the road, crossed the median into the eastbound lanes near mile marker 154. The driver then traveled over the left side of the eastbound lanes, striking a tree.

There was only one occupant of the vehicle who was pronounced dead on scene, according to state troopers.

The identification of the driver has not been released yet.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right, Sameelya Grant, unknown Black male
2 suspects located after fatal shooting on Peach Orchard Road
Here's an aerial view of the new westbound I-20 Savannah River bridge.
Westbound Savannah River bridge ready to open on I-20
Harlem High School, Harlem, Ga.
Harlem teacher on leave over ‘inappropriate statements’
Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
Man taken to hospital after shooting on East Chapman Street
Nakilan Herndon (pictured above) turned himself in to investigators on Wednesday, March 15th.
3 arrested in Waynesboro, for 2022 aggravated assault

Latest News

Kari Viola-Brooke
One on one with Richard Rogers | Standing up for kids who need help
Kari Viola-Brooke
One on one with Richard Rogers | Standing up for kids who need help
Warming Trend through the end of the week
COLD START MONDAY
Between the green from St. Patrick’s Day and the greens of the Augusta National Golf Club,...
Local Augusta businesses prepare for busy spring season