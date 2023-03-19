Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Lane shift causes traffic delay near I-20 state line

Here's an aerial view of the new westbound I-20 Savannah River bridge.
Here's an aerial view of the new westbound I-20 Savannah River bridge.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic delays may occur through the remainder of the day on the I-20 bridge westbound.

According to a Twitter post from the Georgia Department of Transportation, the I-20 westbound lane change is ahead of schedule.

Crews are pacing traffic in a single lane, which could create backup at the Georgia and South Carolina state line.

Workers are out close to the road, so proceed with caution.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here's an aerial view of the new westbound I-20 Savannah River bridge.
Westbound Savannah River bridge ready to open on I-20
Harlem High School, Harlem, Ga.
Harlem teacher on leave over ‘inappropriate statements’
Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
Man taken to hospital after shooting on East Chapman Street
Shawn Gunn
Augusta wife-killing suspect goes from hospital to jail
Moselle property under contract
Murdaugh’s Moselle property is about to sell. Here’s where the money will go

Latest News

From left to right, Sameelya Grant, unknown Black male
2 wanted for questioning after fatal shooting on Peach Orchard Road
CHILLY SUNDAY
COLDER TEMPS MOVING IN
Things were right on track at the Aiken Training Track on Saturday
‘It’s a family tradition’ for 80th Aiken Training Trials
Things were right on track at the Aiken Training Track on Saturday
80th Annual Aiken Training Trials