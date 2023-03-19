Lane shift causes traffic delay near I-20 state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic delays may occur through the remainder of the day on the I-20 bridge westbound.

According to a Twitter post from the Georgia Department of Transportation, the I-20 westbound lane change is ahead of schedule.

Crews are pacing traffic in a single lane, which could create backup at the Georgia and South Carolina state line.

Workers are out close to the road, so proceed with caution.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.