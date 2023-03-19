Davis, Potgieter pull off wire-to-wire win at the Sage Valley Junior Invitational

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Anna Davis and Aldrich Potgieter made history in Graniteville.

The juniors kept the lead throughout all three days of tournament play to secure the golden jacket. Davis, the defending Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion, wasn’t too sure how to put her 7 under, 2 strokes ahead of Nika Ito, win into words, “It feels good. I went into the week wanting to win, thinking I was gonna win.”

Davis finished the weekend with 209 shooting 70, 69, 70. “I think it just it helps like knowing that I can play in this area. Augusta National, Champions Retreat is very similar. I think just being able to play this kind of golf, being comfortable and being like familiar with the area is always very helpful. So I think that just adds on to you know, my win last year,” said Davis.

Aldrich Potgieter shot a 65, 70, and a 68 on the final day of tournament play. He surprised even himself, carding 10 better than second place finishers Aaron Pounds and Byungho Lee. “I was a little bit kind of surprised that , the rest of the field did, not poorly, but didn’t put a lot of big scores on board and felt like I played pretty solid. It was kind of not normal for me to put that scores on but that’s what I was looking for. It was a bit strange seeing the other guys struggling a little bit,” said Potgieter. His 10 stroke margin is the largest in the tournament, and best since Nick Reach’s eight-shot win over Patrick Rodgers in 2011. He is only the third outright wire-to-wire winner.

It won’t be long until we hear Davis and Potgieter’s names called once again. The two will be competing at Augusta National later this month.

