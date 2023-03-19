Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will clear Saturday tonight, but it will remain on the breezy side with winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Overnight lows will be in the middle 30s by daybreak Sunday with feels like temperatures in the middle to upper 20s.

Sunday will be a breezy and very cold day by March 19 standards with highs only in the middle 50s and a brisk wind from the northwest at 7 to 12 mph.

A hard freeze is likely Sunday night into Monday morning with clear skies, calm winds allowing lows to dip into the upper 20s. Heavy frost is likely, so you will definitely want to cover up those spring flowers and bring in outdoor pets with temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below average.

The unseasonably chilly weather continues for the first half of the workweek with sunny skies Monday, and afternoon highs only reaching into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

One more freezing cold night can be expected Monday night into Tuesday morning, then Mother Nature flips the switch from unseasonably cold to unseasonably warm by Thursday and Friday. We are watching for the possibility of a few scattered showers Wednesday as a system passes to our north, but the week ahead is expected to be dry overall.

Afternoon highs will be in the middle 60s Tuesday, around 70s Wednesday reaching into the 80s by Thursday and Friday.

Morning lows will warm into the upper 40s Wednesday and lower to middle 50s Thursday and Friday.

Early indications are that a system may be on the way next Saturday and Sunday bringing a chance of rain next weekend.

