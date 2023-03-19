2 people wanted for questioning after fatal shooting on Peach Orchard Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An unknown Black male and Sameelya Grant are wanted for questioning only in reference to a homicide that occurred on Mar. 19 in the 3100 block of Peach Orchard Road.

According to Coroner Mark Bowen, the shooting claimed the life of Daquantavious Proctor, 19, of Augusta.

Proctor was shot at least one time at the McDonald’s on 3100 Block of Peach Orchard Road. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Identified Black woman, Sameelya Grant, 19, is 5 foot 4 inches and weighs around 140 pounds. Authorities say Grant was last seen driving a gray SUV and is also known to drive a white Buick Lasabre.

The unknown male subject was last seen in a gray unknown make and model SUV.

Any information regarding the location of these subjects is encouraged to contact Investigator Sean Morrow and the Richmond County Sheriff’s office at 706-432-5281.

