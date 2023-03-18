‘Sky’s the limit’ as St. Patrick’s Day festivities continue through the weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s St. Patrick’s Day, and you’ve probably seen a lot of green between clothes, shoes, and beer.

Friday’s festivities kicked off starting with the downtown Augusta parade, and the fun continued into the night. We spoke with some local businesses about what they’re expecting this weekend.

The luck of the Irish is real in downtown Augusta.

There’s nonstop fun between Irish music, Irish dancing, and all things green.

The energy is high. The music is on full blast, and the beer is brewing.

“It’s a beer holiday. We’re a brewery. We’re all about it,” said Savanah River Brewing Company Manager Jim Christian. “We’ll probably pour a thousand pints all day long. Which is a lot of beer.”

A lot of green beer is bringing a lot of green into the cash register.

“St. Patrick’s Day typically has been about triple what we’d normally do on a normal day,” he said.

Things are far from normal everywhere in town.

Anne Sloan is the Riverwatch Brewery owner. She said, “we love days like this. It’s always a fun time people are in a great mood.”

And even though the green moved in on the radar, inside, the fun didn’t stop.

“They’re having fun, and it’s just it’s nice to get to be part of the community in such a great way where everyone’s enjoying the day,” said Sloan.

A day booming for business.

“We’ve sold a lot so far. I think I’m a little afraid we’re gonna run out of cider,” she said.

But the fun is far from running out.

Christian said: “The fact that it’s Friday, I mean, the sky’s the limit. We’re gonna have a great day.”

The fun doesn’t just end here. There are more celebrations going into the weekend.

