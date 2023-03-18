Have you seen this missing Waynesboro juvenile?

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing juvenile.

Horance Johnson, is considered a runaway and believed to be in the Waynesboro area.

Johnson is a Black male who is about 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing all black with white shoes.

Anyone with any information on him or his location is encouraged to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 706-526-5013.

