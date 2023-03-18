Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Have you seen this missing Waynesboro juvenile?

Horance Johnson
Horance Johnson(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing juvenile.

Horance Johnson, is considered a runaway and believed to be in the Waynesboro area.

Johnson is a Black male who is about 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing all black with white shoes.

Anyone with any information on him or his location is encouraged to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 706-526-5013.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harlem High School, Harlem, Ga.
Harlem teacher on leave over ‘inappropriate statements’
Here's an aerial view of the new westbound I-20 Savannah River bridge.
Westbound Savannah River bridge ready to open on I-20
Commen Gunn
Murdered mom was ‘a light to the world’ in Augusta
Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
Man taken to hospital after shooting on East Chapman Street
Shawn Gunn
Augusta wife-killing suspect goes from hospital to jail

Latest News

“It’s a beautiful celebration. To come back to Augusta and represent something bigger than us,...
‘A beautiful celebration’: Westside state champions shine in St. Patrick’s Day parade
Jackson Byrd
Like father, like son — golf runs deep for the Byrd family
St. Patrick's Day
‘Sky’s the limit’ as St. Patrick’s Day festivities continue through the weekend
Man taken to hospital after shooting on East Chapman Street
Man taken to hospital after shooting on East Chapman Street