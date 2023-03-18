Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

GA bill makes canceling unwanted subscription services easier

‘They make it really difficult’
Making it easier to end unwanted subscriptions
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s never as easy as it seems. Canceling your subscription services could have you on hold for hours or jumping through what seems like an endless number of hoops. But now a bill moving through the gold dome is trying to save you money on services you no longer want.

It’s a frustration many of us have felt.

“I’ve gotten trapped in unwanted subscriptions before and they make it really difficult to try to cancel,” said Jason Richards.

Jason Richards says canceling a subscription service shouldn’t be so difficult, but it was when he tried to cancel his lawn care service.

“You signed up to make an appointment to disconnect and then you had to call, it was confusing, it wasn’t easy,” said Richards.

A bill moving through the state house would make it easier to cancel subscription services, including gym memberships. HB 528 requires companies that offer online subscription signups and renewals to allow people to cancel online rather than having to call or cancel in person.

If the legislation passes companies are also required to notify people when they’re charged. If the bill passes, the law would go into effect in January 2024.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harlem High School, Harlem, Ga.
Harlem teacher on leave over ‘inappropriate statements’
Here's an aerial view of the new westbound I-20 Savannah River bridge.
Westbound Savannah River bridge ready to open on I-20
Commen Gunn
Murdered mom was ‘a light to the world’ in Augusta
Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
Man taken to hospital after shooting on East Chapman Street
Shawn Gunn
Augusta wife-killing suspect goes from hospital to jail

Latest News

Action against gun violence
Calls for action against gun violence
Horance Johnson
Have you seen this missing Waynesboro juvenile?
Kenne Pluhar and his daughter
Georgia woman’s obituary for her father goes viral
“It’s a beautiful celebration. To come back to Augusta and represent something bigger than us,...
‘A beautiful celebration’: Westside state champions shine in St. Patrick’s Day parade
Jackson Byrd
Like father, like son — golf runs deep for the Byrd family