Westbound Savannah River bridge ready to open on I-20

Nearly four years ago, construction begin on the Interstate 20 bridge over the Savannah River at the state line.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early next week, westbound travelers on Interstate 20 will be driving on new pavement when they cross the Savannah River from South Carolina into Georgia.

After years of waiting, traffic will shift onto the newly constructed westbound bridge sometime between 9 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The project to rebuild the bridges, a partnership between the two states, began in 2019.

“Like motorists that use this corridor and drive these bridges regularly, Georgia DOT’s project team is excited to see this shift,” GDOT Project Manager Albert “Butch” Welch said.

Traffic may be eased onto the new pavement if necessary, according to GDOT.

The shift to the new pavement follows some overnight lane closures this week so workers could prepare.

The last one of those was planned starting at 10 p.m. Friday. The right-lane closure will be placed on westbound I-20 from mile marker 1 in South Carolina to mile marker 201 in Georgia.

Motorists should expect delays and drive with caution through the work zone.

For more information on the project, visit https://i-20savannahriverbridgereplacements-gdot.hub.arcgis.com.

