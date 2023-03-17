Submit Photos/Videos
VA Augusta expands services with new mammography machine

By Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced that VA Augusta’s second mammography machine has been awarded full accreditation by the American College of Radiology.

On Wednesday, VA Augusta announced that the mammography services at VA Augusta Health Care System are rapidly growing to meet the demand of the large veteran population it serves.

In late 2022, VA Augusta added a second, state-of-the-art screening system to its mammography clinic.

MORE | Advocacy group spreads awareness on impacts of breast cancer in Black women

Kutistia Ragland, a certified breast imaging navigator at VA Augusta, says, “ACR accreditation is recognized throughout the medical community as the gold standard in medical imaging.”

To be accredited, she added, the governing body checks the safety of the machines by testing appropriate radiation levels, image quality, and consistency for accurate diagnostics.

The recent addition of a second screening system and accreditation translates to greater access for veteran patients, Ragland said, especially women veterans, who make up VA Augusta’s fastest-growing patient population.

Go to VA Augusta’s website for more information about VA Augusta and the mammography machines.

MORE | VA expands suicide services for millions of veterans: ‘This is a game changer’

