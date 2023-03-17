Suspect arrested in shooting that injured 2 outside North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested the man they were seeking in connection with a shooting incident earlier this month outside North Augusta.

Stephon Xzavier Dunbar, 22, of Beech Island, was arrested Thursday and booked into Aiken County jail on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, trespassing and malicious injury to animals or property, according to jail records.

The incident at Liberty Hill Road and Vidot Court was reported at 12:08 p.m. March 9, and Aiken County deputies and North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers rushed to the scene.

One victim was shot in a leg and the other was shot in an arm and a leg, and both were taken to a hospital.

According to a report from Aiken County deputies, a woman called 911 after hearing several gunshots.

A victim told deputies she’d been in the backyard when Dunbar and another man arrived and there was a dispute. Dunbar brandished a handgun and shots were fired, deputies said they were told.

Dunbar drove away from the scene before deputies arrived, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said.

This was the scene after a shooting on Liberty Hill Road on March 9, 2023. (WRDW)

The shooting was among dozens that have swept the CSRA in the past year, claiming more than 80 lives since mid-April .

Authorities have blamed most of those crimes on gangs, and many of the victims and suspects have been young men.

