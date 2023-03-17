Submit Photos/Videos
St. Patrick’s Day Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Afternoon showers possible with warmer temps in the 70s
Warmer temperatures tonight and tomorrow - rain likely late Friday afternoon into Friday night as our next cold front moves through the region.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Happy St. Patrick’s Day! We’re starting things off with temps in the mid-40s, about 15-20 degrees warming than yesterday morning. As we continue through the afternoon highs are expected to reach the mid-70s. A line of widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms moves in later into the day - mainly after 4 PM. Rain totals look to be below an inch for most of the CSRA - but rain will be heavy at times. Winds will be breezy this afternoon with winds out of the southwest between 15-20 mph and gusts between 25-30. Rain will continue into tonight with overnight lows in mid-40s.

Temperatures will be cooler for the weekend behind the front. Rain should be clear of the CSRA by morning Saturday. Highs Saturday will be in the low 60s with breezy winds between 10-15 mph.

Morning lows Sunday will be chilly in the mid-30s. Afternoon highs will only reach the mid-50s under partly cloudy skies.

Monday looks dry with lows in the low to mid-30s and highs in the mid-50s. Rain will be possible again Tuesday as an area of low pressure moves up the Southeast coast. Models are going back and forth on where rain will be possible Tuesday - keep it here for updates through the weekend.

