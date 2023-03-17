St. Patrick’s Day celebrations bring big business to downtown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With all the people downtown for St. Patrick’s Day, businesses have been preparing for a surge in customers.

We were on Broad Street seeing how the festivities are bringing an economic boom to local businesses.

Big crowds and bigger sales. It’s the case for multiple businesses downtown as people gather for the St. Patrick’s Day parade, and restaurants say they’re all in on the celebration.

As floats roll down Telfair and Broad, sales roll in for restaurants downtown.

According to the National Retail Federation, 61% of consumers are celebrating St. Patrick’s day this year. Spending an average of $43.48 per person.

“It definitely feels like a bigger revenue day. It sweetens the pot,” said Froghollow Hospitality Group Director of Operations Breannah Newton. Newton says while Pho-Ramen’L and Tacocat are some of the newest spots downtown, they still feel the impact of events like this.

“Lots of families, larger groups- so, we do staff up more in order to anticipate that need,” she said.

Tyrice Thomas with Pizza Joint says they’re expecting nearly double their sales. today.

“A normal Friday is about $6,500, and today we’re going to be at 8 to 10.

It’s a reality Asian Brown with the Brunch House of Augusta says they’re grateful for

“It feels great to know that we have the support of the city behind us and without local businesses. We are the backbone of the economy, so keeping us strong is keeping a strong community,” she said.

While the parade is the start of a huge month for local businesses, Thomas says this is only a taste of what’s to come in the next few weeks. “When it comes to Masters right now, I’ve just been hiring staff because I want to make sure we’re staffed because it is our busiest time of the year. Nothing compares to masters week here,” he said.

Restaurants also say days like today help them prepare better for the Masters in just a couple of weeks.

