Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations bring big business to downtown

Boost to downtown Augusta
Boost to downtown Augusta(WRDW)
By Taylor Martin
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With all the people downtown for St. Patrick’s Day, businesses have been preparing for a surge in customers.

We were on Broad Street seeing how the festivities are bringing an economic boom to local businesses.

Big crowds and bigger sales. It’s the case for multiple businesses downtown as people gather for the St. Patrick’s Day parade, and restaurants say they’re all in on the celebration.

As floats roll down Telfair and Broad, sales roll in for restaurants downtown.

According to the National Retail Federation, 61% of consumers are celebrating St. Patrick’s day this year. Spending an average of $43.48 per person.

MORE ST. PATRICK’S DAY COVERAGE:

“It definitely feels like a bigger revenue day. It sweetens the pot,” said Froghollow Hospitality Group Director of Operations Breannah Newton. Newton says while Pho-Ramen’L and Tacocat are some of the newest spots downtown, they still feel the impact of events like this.

“Lots of families, larger groups- so, we do staff up more in order to anticipate that need,” she said.

Tyrice Thomas with Pizza Joint says they’re expecting nearly double their sales. today.

“A normal Friday is about $6,500, and today we’re going to be at 8 to 10.

It’s a reality Asian Brown with the Brunch House of Augusta says they’re grateful for

“It feels great to know that we have the support of the city behind us and without local businesses. We are the backbone of the economy, so keeping us strong is keeping a strong community,” she said.

While the parade is the start of a huge month for local businesses, Thomas says this is only a taste of what’s to come in the next few weeks. “When it comes to Masters right now, I’ve just been hiring staff because I want to make sure we’re staffed because it is our busiest time of the year. Nothing compares to masters week here,” he said.

Restaurants also say days like today help them prepare better for the Masters in just a couple of weeks.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were still on the scene of the fatal shooting of Commen Gunn, more than 12 hours...
Augusta woman shot dead in domestic situation, coroner says
Commen Gunn
Murdered mom was ‘a light to the world’ in Augusta
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was among the agencies at the scene of the fatal shooting...
Accused wife killer was no stranger to deputies
Roll On In and Buzzed Bull Creamery went out of business, and as of Monday, Stay Social won’t...
Columbia County leaders take beginning steps to become a city
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
24-year-old shooting victim found dead in Aiken County ditch

Latest News

Parade
Key moments from Augusta's St. Patrick's Day parade
‘A beautiful celebration’: Westside state champions shine in St. Patrick’s Day parade
VA Augusta mammography machine
VA Augusta expands services with new mammography machine
Augusta St. Patrick's Day
St. Patrick's Day parade takes over downtown