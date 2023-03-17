Paradegoers celebrate at Augusta’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The threat of rain did not stop the Augusta Irish Heritage Society as they kicked off their annual parade downtown.

When the parade wrapped up, the party kept going. Even the fountain near the James Brown mural was turned green for Saint Patrick’s Day.

It’s more than just a day spent drinking. Those in the community say this is a day that goes beyond beads, candy, pinching, and the color green.

Music, beads, green drinks, and candy showers filled the streets in Augusta.

“I’m very excited. The parade is the best thing Augusta does at least once a year,” said Arnesto Silva.

Hundreds of floats showcasing Augusta roots and Irish history. Bridgit Dresser participated in the parade.

She said, “It brings together a lot of Irish families and Augusta, whether they are Irish or not.”

Children flocked to the street, ready to collect showers of candy and beads.

“We have a big inflatable with the rainbow, and we represent our family and our business,” said Dresser.

It’s a day most don’t want to miss.

Patrick Rachels said: “This is my biggest holiday of the year. I love dressing up. I love mingling and seeing the folks. It’s just a good deal.”

If you’re looking to continue the celebrations into the night, Augusta Commons is the place to be.

