Match Day is just the beginning for Medical College of Georgia's 'COVID class'

During the celebration, Taylor Patterson’s dad Greg Patterson held on tight to a newspaper...
During the celebration, Taylor Patterson's dad Greg Patterson held on tight to a newspaper clipping from 30 years ago.
By William Rioux
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday was the day the students from the Medical College of Georgia found out where they are going for their residency.

It’s also known as Match Day. This year is special because the class of 2023 started their first year of med school during the COVID pandemic.

It’s the most important day for fourth-year medical students. It’s Match Day 2023 and it’s a chance to let loose.

“I’m a teddy bear with a cutie pie sweetheart and a rose,” said Joseph Elengickal.

Adam Turry said: “It’s actually a romper, and the zipper starts up here and comes all the way down.”

This is where 177 students like Taylor Patterson will receive the letter of a lifetime.

“I’m very nervous right now. It’s nerve-wracking. My heart is beating very fast,” he said.

It decides where their next stop is for their career, and they had to wait until noon to open it.

During the celebration, Patterson’s dad Greg Patterson held on tight to a newspaper clipping from 30 years ago.

“This was my match day. It’s even better with him, and it’s sweet success and a complete circle,” said Greg. “It’s amazing and a lot of emotions.”

There were plenty of unknowns for this group.

Senior Joseph Elengickal said: “All our in-person classes ended up going virtual.”

In their first year, COVID closed classrooms.

Adam Turry said: “It was a tough adaptation, to be honest. Med school is already a steep learning curve, so going through that in our first year was tough.”

They banded together to stick it out to get that letter with their name on it.

“It was difficult at the beginning. The beginning of medical school, still going to lectures and studying with all of the stuff going on in the world, but it shows the resiliency of the class and this is a very special class,” said Turry.

