Man taken to hospital after shooting on East Chapman Street

Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on the 700 block of East Chapman Street, according to authorities.

MORE | Suspect arrested in shooting that injured 2 outside North Augusta

On Friday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene around 4:41 p.m. and found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

