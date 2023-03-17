Man taken to hospital after shooting on East Chapman Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on the 700 block of East Chapman Street, according to authorities.

On Friday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene around 4:41 p.m. and found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.