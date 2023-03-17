Man taken to hospital after shooting on East Chapman Street
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on the 700 block of East Chapman Street, according to authorities.
On Friday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene around 4:41 p.m. and found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
