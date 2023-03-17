GBI investigates shootout between deputies, accused wife killer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Friday it’s investigating deputies’ shooting of a murder suspect as it revealed more details about the slaying of an Augusta mother .

Among the new details, we learned that Commen Gunn, 48, was found shot dead in an upstairs bathroom of a townhome in the 200 block of Brandywine Place.

Deputies said that as they were responding to the shooting at 9:42 p.m. Wednesday, they contacted Shawn Gunn, 52, who was inside the home.

Deputies tried to get Gunn to come out of the home, but he refused, according to authorities.

Gunn then shot at the deputies from the front door, according to the GBI.

Deputies returned fire, shooting Gunn, who was taken to a local hospital where he received treatment.

By Friday, he’d been released from the hospital and was in Richmond County jail, according to the GBI. As of 12:45 p.m., his booking photo was not available.

From left: Shawn Gunn and Commen Gunn (Contributed)

Shawn Gunn is expected to face charges of murder and possession of a firearm or knife during a crime.

It’s standard practice for the GBI to conduct an independent investigation shootings by law enforcement officers in the state.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review, according to the GBI.

No officers were injured in the incident, which was the 23rd officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2023.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the GBI at 706-595-2575. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477, visiting https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Over the past month, this is the second domestic situation that has resulted in death across the CSRA. Ruth Ann Whitaker, 70, was shot inside a home by her husband, Richard Whitaker, on March 7 in Aiken, according to authorities .

