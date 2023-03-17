Equestrian fans have ‘Breakfast at the Gallops’ ahead of Aiken Trials

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Training Track kicked off the events with the annual “Breakfast at the Gallops.”

Equestrian fans got the chance to see the trainers and riders ahead of a busy couple of weeks. We stopped by to check it out.

“Breakfast at the Gallops really kicks off this big weekend,” said Bill Gutfarb, president of the Aiken Training Track.

The horses have been training for months.

“They come here unbroken when they’re a year old, and then in the fall, they learn to put a saddle on them, they learn to put a rider on them,” he said.

Then they get on track.

But Gutfarb says until now, they haven’t been in front of crowds this big. “This is a good experience for them because they’re not used to seeing people, this many people here,” said Gutfarb. “It’s just been such a wonderful experience so far.”

National Horse Racing Analyst Acacia Clement is visiting Aiken for the first time.

“To highlight the great grounds that are available here in Aiken, the great training opportunities, what a great place it is for horses and for humans to spend their time,” she said.

The Aiken trials are on March 18 at the Aiken Training Track. The first race is scheduled for noon.

