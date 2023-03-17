Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Equestrian fans have ‘Breakfast at the Gallops’ ahead of Aiken Trials

“Breakfast at the Gallops really kicks off this big weekend,” said Bill Gutfarb, president of...
“Breakfast at the Gallops really kicks off this big weekend,” said Bill Gutfarb, president of the Aiken Training Track.(WRDW)
By Will Volk
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Training Track kicked off the events with the annual “Breakfast at the Gallops.”

Equestrian fans got the chance to see the trainers and riders ahead of a busy couple of weeks. We stopped by to check it out.

“Breakfast at the Gallops really kicks off this big weekend,” said Bill Gutfarb, president of the Aiken Training Track.

MORE | Augusta’s St. Patrick’s Day fun doesn’t end with parade

The horses have been training for months.

“They come here unbroken when they’re a year old, and then in the fall, they learn to put a saddle on them, they learn to put a rider on them,” he said.

Then they get on track.

MORE | Aiken children get a free book after Story Time at Rye’s Patch

But Gutfarb says until now, they haven’t been in front of crowds this big. “This is a good experience for them because they’re not used to seeing people, this many people here,” said Gutfarb. “It’s just been such a wonderful experience so far.”

National Horse Racing Analyst Acacia Clement is visiting Aiken for the first time.

“To highlight the great grounds that are available here in Aiken, the great training opportunities, what a great place it is for horses and for humans to spend their time,” she said.

The Aiken trials are on March 18 at the Aiken Training Track. The first race is scheduled for noon.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were still on the scene of the fatal shooting of Commen Gunn, more than 12 hours...
Augusta woman shot dead in domestic situation, coroner says
Commen Gunn
Murdered mom was ‘a light to the world’ in Augusta
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was among the agencies at the scene of the fatal shooting...
Accused wife killer was no stranger to deputies
Roll On In and Buzzed Bull Creamery went out of business, and as of Monday, Stay Social won’t...
Columbia County leaders take beginning steps to become a city
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
24-year-old shooting victim found dead in Aiken County ditch

Latest News

Stephon Xzavier Dunbar
Suspect arrested in shooting that injured 2 outside North Augusta
Music, beads, green drinks, and candy showers filled the streets in Augusta.
Paradegoers celebrate at Augusta’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade
The owner, customers, and workers are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and 26 years of being in...
Aiken Brewing Company goes out with a bang on St. Patrick’s Day
During the celebration, Taylor Patterson’s dad Greg Patterson held on tight to a newspaper...
Match Day is just the beginning for Medical College of Georgia’s ‘COVID class’