Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Rain likely this evening into tonight. Cooler outlook for the official last weekend of winter.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Riley Hale
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rain moves in this evening and lasts into late tonight. Rain totals look to be below an inch for most of the CSRA - but rain could be heavy at times. Winds will be breezy this evening into tonight out of the west-southwest between 10-15 mph.

Temperatures will be cooler for the weekend behind the front. Rain should be clear of the CSRA by daybreak Saturday. Morning lows Saturday will be in the mid-40s. Highs Saturday will be near 60 with a breezy northwest wind between 10-15 mph. Skies will stay mostly cloudy during the day.

Morning lows Sunday will be chilly in the mid-30s. Afternoon highs will only reach the mid-50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain out of the northwest between 8-12 mph.

Another freeze looks likely early Monday with morning lows near 30. Afternoon highs Monday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday looks dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s. Getting warmer late next week with highs in the 80s Thursday and Friday. Next week looks mostly dry. Keep it here for updates during the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were still on the scene of the fatal shooting of Commen Gunn, more than 12 hours...
Augusta woman shot dead in domestic situation, coroner says
Commen Gunn
Murdered mom was ‘a light to the world’ in Augusta
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was among the agencies at the scene of the fatal shooting...
Accused wife killer was no stranger to deputies
Roll On In and Buzzed Bull Creamery went out of business, and as of Monday, Stay Social won’t...
Columbia County leaders take beginning steps to become a city
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
24-year-old shooting victim found dead in Aiken County ditch

Latest News

St. Patrick's Day Parade Forecast
St. Patrick’s Day Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
St. Patrick's Day Parade Forecast
Anthony's 6:30am Full Forecast: 3/17
Warmer temperatures tonight and tomorrow - rain likely late Friday afternoon into Friday night...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Warmer temperatures tonight and tomorrow - rain likely late Friday afternoon into Friday night...
Riley's 5:30 PM Forecast