Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rain moves in this evening and lasts into late tonight. Rain totals look to be below an inch for most of the CSRA - but rain could be heavy at times. Winds will be breezy this evening into tonight out of the west-southwest between 10-15 mph.

Temperatures will be cooler for the weekend behind the front. Rain should be clear of the CSRA by daybreak Saturday. Morning lows Saturday will be in the mid-40s. Highs Saturday will be near 60 with a breezy northwest wind between 10-15 mph. Skies will stay mostly cloudy during the day.

Morning lows Sunday will be chilly in the mid-30s. Afternoon highs will only reach the mid-50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain out of the northwest between 8-12 mph.

Another freeze looks likely early Monday with morning lows near 30. Afternoon highs Monday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday looks dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s. Getting warmer late next week with highs in the 80s Thursday and Friday. Next week looks mostly dry. Keep it here for updates during the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.