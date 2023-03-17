Submit Photos/Videos
Harlem teacher on leave over ‘inappropriate statements’

Harlem High School, Harlem, Ga.
Harlem High School, Harlem, Ga.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parents were notified Friday of an ongoing investigation of allegations that a teacher made “inappropriate statements” during a Harlem High School health care science class.

The teacher is on administrative leave pending further investigation by the Columbia County School District.

MORE | Columbia County crossing guard brings smiles to students, community

Parents of students in the teacher’s class have been notified directly of the incident, according to the district.

“Please rest assured that safety of students and staff remains a top priority. Harlem High and the Columbia County School District expects the highest level of professionalism from all of our educators,” the district said Friday in a note to parents that was released to the media. “Allegations such as these are taken extremely seriously and will be investigated fully.”

Even though it impacted a “select number” of students, district officials said they felt it was necessary to notify all parents.

