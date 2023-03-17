‘A beautiful celebration’: Westside state champions shine in St. Patrick’s Day parade

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - State champions two years in a row, and now Westside High School is showing out at the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

We spoke with school leaders and players about how it feels to be a part of this celebration.

“It’s a beautiful celebration. To come back to Augusta and represent something bigger than us, it’s been a beautiful celebration,” said Head Men’s Coach Jerry Hunter.

Senior Amauri Tillman said: “I feel like it’s an opportunity for us to all get involved with the community and meet some of the fans and people that have been supporting us from afar.”

As they rolled down the street and greeted parade watchers, they reflected on their hard work this season.

Senior Khalon Hudson said: “It takes a lot to go back to back, and everybody should know that. It was very hard for us to get back to this point.”

Tillman said: “No matter what rankings or people say, we can be the best at anything we put our minds to and work hard at.”

Westside wins their second straight title and celebrates in style

Assistant Coach Ethan Taylor says it’s bigger than just basketball at Westside.

“It’s about our student-athletes and teaching them how to be better men on and off the court”.

Players also hope to bring more attention to basketball in Augusta and leave a legacy others can carry on.

Hudson said: “It’s a city full of champions, and we have a lot of talent that gets overlooked. This should show the younger kids if they can do it, we can do it.”

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and inspiring the next generation.

Hunter said: “The future looks good. The future looks good. We have a young group, three freshmen, two sophomores, and two juniors, so the future looks real good.”

