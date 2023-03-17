AU offers fully online education in 3 graduate-level programs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University Online is officially online and ready to accept applications for the first three graduate-level programs to better integrate online and in-person courses.

The new outlet for expanding AU will begin in fall 2023 with the Master of Public Health, Master of Science in Information Security Management and Master of Education in Instruction. All three programs will be asynchronous and offered completely online.

“When the first class launches, we will have a set of programs that makes our first students feel like they are truly a part of Augusta University,’” said Marc Austin, Ph.D., associate provost and dean of Augusta University Online.

The Augusta University Online staff has been working closely with the faculty and staff of the Institute of Public and Preventive Health, the School of Computer and Cyber Sciences, and the School of Education and Human Development to design each curriculum.

Online students will have access to the same faculty as those attending in-person classes.

