Aiken crews battle fire on Whispering Pines Terrace

By Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews late Friday morning battled a structure fire in Aiken.

The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. by a neighbor who saw it in the 300 block of Whispering Pines Terrace. When crews arrived, the walls were already falling down and flames were coming out of every side.

No injuries were reported, but there wasn’t much left of the home. The front walls and side walls were nearly gone, as was the roof. One tiny portion of the small house was still standing, but didn’t appear salvageable.

At the scene, one person claimed to have been living there, but neighbors said the house was empty.

At least seven Aiken Department of Public Safety vehicles, three tankers, another firetruck and an ambulance were on the scene. Although it was in the city, crews responded from agencies across the county to help battle the flames.

MORE | Frustrated Aiken neighbors answers after truck hits brick wall again

By 11:25, the fire was reportedly under control, but white smoke was still billowing as crews mopped up. Crews were starting to leave around 12:15.

Officials said it was too early to pinpoint the cause of the fire, but power was off at the home, so electricity was not a factor.

The fire was contained to one house.

