Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Aiken Brewing Company goes out with a bang on St. Patrick’s Day

The owner, customers, and workers are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and 26 years of being in...
The owner, customers, and workers are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and 26 years of being in Aiken.(WRDW)
By Nick Viland
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A well-loved restaurant in downtown Aiken is closing its doors for good.

The owner of the Aiken Brewing Company says he plans to use St. Patrick’s Day as a way to go out with a bang. The tone here has been bittersweet. The owner, customers, and workers are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and 26 years of being in Aiken.

“Come out, enjoy it, don’t cry,” said Dave Berry, an original customer.

Berry has been a customer at the Aiken Brewing Company since day one.

“The original pub opened on St. Patty’s day. I was here that day,” he said. Many years later, many more have become regulars.

MORE | Augusta’s St. Patrick’s Day fun doesn’t end with parade

Bob Allen “Cigar Bob,” said: “It was a place to have my cigar every Friday for the last seven years.”

Melinda Woodell said: “We spent anniversaries here, spent birthdays here, my son turned 21 here.”

Owner Robbie Pruiett says he’s closing down due to what he says are historic issues with the building.

“We’re here to celebrate. It’s not a funeral. It’s a celebration. So you everyone come down and have a ball, get it while you can,” he said.

MORE | Equestrian fans have ‘Breakfast at the Gallops’ ahead of Aiken trials

And after closing, he knows the impact this brewing company has had.

“I couldn’t say enough about the friends and family. The 10s of 1,000s of people I’ve met, the 1,000s of people I’ve hired and put on a better path. It’s tough, but it’s time to go,” said Pruiett.

Twenty-six years of a place that welcomed in so many and made them feel at home.

Woodell said: “That brew pub has always been like cheers like everybody knows your name. They know exactly what you like. They know what you’re gonna order.”

Jonney Grunnet is the brewmaster. He said, “It’s bittersweet, sad, but I’m proud to have been the brewery here in Aiken.”

Allen said: “I have no idea where I’m gonna go for beer next week.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were still on the scene of the fatal shooting of Commen Gunn, more than 12 hours...
Augusta woman shot dead in domestic situation, coroner says
Commen Gunn
Murdered mom was ‘a light to the world’ in Augusta
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was among the agencies at the scene of the fatal shooting...
Accused wife killer was no stranger to deputies
Roll On In and Buzzed Bull Creamery went out of business, and as of Monday, Stay Social won’t...
Columbia County leaders take beginning steps to become a city
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
24-year-old shooting victim found dead in Aiken County ditch

Latest News

Stephon Xzavier Dunbar
Suspect arrested in shooting that injured 2 outside North Augusta
Music, beads, green drinks, and candy showers filled the streets in Augusta.
Paradegoers celebrate at Augusta’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade
During the celebration, Taylor Patterson’s dad Greg Patterson held on tight to a newspaper...
Match Day is just the beginning for Medical College of Georgia’s ‘COVID class’
“Breakfast at the Gallops really kicks off this big weekend,” said Bill Gutfarb, president of...
Equestrian fans have ‘Breakfast at the Gallops’ ahead of Aiken Trials