Aiken Brewing Company goes out with a bang on St. Patrick’s Day

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A well-loved restaurant in downtown Aiken is closing its doors for good.

The owner of the Aiken Brewing Company says he plans to use St. Patrick’s Day as a way to go out with a bang. The tone here has been bittersweet. The owner, customers, and workers are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and 26 years of being in Aiken.

“Come out, enjoy it, don’t cry,” said Dave Berry, an original customer.

Berry has been a customer at the Aiken Brewing Company since day one.

“The original pub opened on St. Patty’s day. I was here that day,” he said. Many years later, many more have become regulars.

Bob Allen “Cigar Bob,” said: “It was a place to have my cigar every Friday for the last seven years.”

Melinda Woodell said: “We spent anniversaries here, spent birthdays here, my son turned 21 here.”

Owner Robbie Pruiett says he’s closing down due to what he says are historic issues with the building.

“We’re here to celebrate. It’s not a funeral. It’s a celebration. So you everyone come down and have a ball, get it while you can,” he said.

And after closing, he knows the impact this brewing company has had.

“I couldn’t say enough about the friends and family. The 10s of 1,000s of people I’ve met, the 1,000s of people I’ve hired and put on a better path. It’s tough, but it’s time to go,” said Pruiett.

Twenty-six years of a place that welcomed in so many and made them feel at home.

Woodell said: “That brew pub has always been like cheers like everybody knows your name. They know exactly what you like. They know what you’re gonna order.”

Jonney Grunnet is the brewmaster. He said, “It’s bittersweet, sad, but I’m proud to have been the brewery here in Aiken.”

Allen said: “I have no idea where I’m gonna go for beer next week.”

