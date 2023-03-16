Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

On Your Side: Real ways to save more money

It’s not really a pretty time for rates in Georgia.
It’s not really a pretty time for rates in Georgia.(MGN ONLY)
By Liz Owens
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials are already warning about the cost of keeping cool this summer. The Georgia Public Service Commission says you should prepare before the heat wave hits.

From the cost of eggs to used cars, everything went up during the pandemic. Now we are seeing higher power bills. Those aren’t expected to stop increasing over the next three years.

We sat down with the vice chair of the commission to find out real ways to save. It’s not really a pretty time for rates in Georgia.

Tim Echols isn’t leaving his power bill up to luck. The vice chairman of the Georgia Public Service Commission knows as the heat rises, so will his power bill along with five more rate increases.

“It’s important for consumers to be able to figure out these little ways that they can save and get the bill back down to something they can afford,” he said.

#1 Pay As You Go

MORE | I-TEAM: Gas stove debate continues to heat up

“One of the easiest ways is switching to a pre-pay or pay a pay-by-the-day rate,” he said.

Think of it like a pre-paid cell phone. Pay ahead and receive real-time texts alerting you of your balance.

“These customers, most of them low-income customers, are saving 11%. And so that kind of that kind of mitigates the rate increase. If you can then save 11%,” said Echols.

#2 Upgrade Your Home

“You’re wasting money with, you know, with this precious power that you’re spending so much to pay for it if you’re letting it all escape,” he said.

Insulation can drastically cut down on your power bill, and you can get a rebate from the power company for the installation.

MORE | I-TEAM: Potential dangers of children swallowing water beads

“This Inflation Reduction Act that was passed last year has replenished the tax credit for solar panels, so back up to 26% and sometimes more based on certain circumstances,” said Echols.

The Inflation Reduction Act provides assistance for solar panels as well as replacing AC units with energy star units.

“It’s up to an $8,000 tax credit, so this is really significant. This was not available before the inflation reduction act. So if you’re an AC unit is on its last leg, or you feel like, wait, I think that thing’s running all the time, if it’s running too much, you’re wasting your money,” he said.

MORE | I-TEAM: How toys from 3rd-party sites could hurt your child

#3 Go Electric

“You know, a lot of people getting solar. About half the customers are adding batteries in their garages. So maybe some tesla batteries along the wall. You also get a tax credit for that if you do it at the same time as the solar,” he said.

Utility companies will soon be able to tap into the power inside your electric car’s battery and pay you for it too.

“The idea of utility being able to tap into grid assets when they really need it, like on a hot day in August, in the afternoon, tap into your car for 15 minutes or be able to turn your air conditioner off for 15 minutes and give you a financial credit for doing that,” said Echols.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were still on the scene of the fatal shooting of Commen Gunn, more than 12 hours...
Augusta woman shot dead in domestic situation, coroner says
Roll On In and Buzzed Bull Creamery went out of business, and as of Monday, Stay Social won’t...
Columbia County leaders take beginning steps to become a city
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
24-year-old shooting victim found dead in Aiken County ditch
A green jacket was presented to Scottie Scheffler after he won the Masters on April 10, 2022.
Masters champion Scheffler picks his menu for annual dinner
Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 162 into law Tuesday, providing for a special state income tax refund...
Kemp signs bill to send tax refunds to Georgians

Latest News

Frank Yerby was inducted into the Georgia Writer’s Hall of Fame before he died in 1991.
Augusta native Frank Yerby honored with historic marker
It doesn’t matter if he has a whistle in his mouth. It doesn’t matter if he’s doing an...
Columbia County crossing guard brings smiles to students, community
Authorities were still on the scene of the fatal shooting of Commen Gunn, more than 12 hours...
Augusta woman shot dead in domestic situation, coroner says
FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during media day ahead of the national...
Former UGA star Jalen Carter pleads no contest after fatal crash