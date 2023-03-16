Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

48-year-old woman dead after shooting on Brandywine Place in Augusta

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -One woman has died after a shooting late Wednesday night on Brandywine Place in Augusta.

Richmond County deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Brandywine Place in reference to an unknown situation at 10:42 p.m. Just before arrival, Richmond County dispatch received a call of shots fired at the same residence.

Upon arrival, deputies attempted to engage with a male subject inside of the residence.

The male subject refused to come outside and later shot at deputies. Deputies returned fire, striking the male subject at least one time.

The male subject was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. No deputies were injured.

Upon entering the residence, an adult female victim was found, deceased inside of the home.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says 48-year-old Commen Gunn was shot at least one time during a domestic situation with her husband.

Gunn was pronounced dead on scene at 11:20 p.m. and will be transported to the GBI for an autopsy.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to assist in the investigation.

The investigation is in its early stages at this time.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner Mark Bowen says Telphanie Burgess, 51, was found at her home on the 1200 block of Derby...
51-year-old woman dies under suspicious’ circumstances
Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 162 into law Tuesday, providing for a special state income tax refund...
Kemp signs bill to send tax refunds to Georgians
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
2 found dead in home on Maryland Avenue in Augusta
From left: Jimmy Patrick Mack and Pete Jude Vincent-Carrol.
2 sought for questioning after a bag of $15,000 vanishes
A green jacket was presented to Scottie Scheffler after he won the Masters on April 10, 2022.
Masters champion Scheffler picks his menu for annual dinner

Latest News

Train sparks miles-long trail of fires in Jackson area
Train sparks miles-long trail of fires in Jackson area
24-year-old Georgia man dead after being found shot in Aiken ditch
24-year-old Georgia man dead after being found shot in Aiken ditch
Deputies learned Jarvon Stapleton, of Stonecrest, had been shot multiple times.
24-year-old Georgia man dead after being found shot in Aiken ditch
Sage Valley Junior Invitational starts Thursday