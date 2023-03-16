48-year-old woman dead after shooting on Brandywine Place in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -One woman has died after a shooting late Wednesday night on Brandywine Place in Augusta.

Richmond County deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Brandywine Place in reference to an unknown situation at 10:42 p.m. Just before arrival, Richmond County dispatch received a call of shots fired at the same residence.

Upon arrival, deputies attempted to engage with a male subject inside of the residence.

The male subject refused to come outside and later shot at deputies. Deputies returned fire, striking the male subject at least one time.

The male subject was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. No deputies were injured.

Upon entering the residence, an adult female victim was found, deceased inside of the home.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says 48-year-old Commen Gunn was shot at least one time during a domestic situation with her husband.

Gunn was pronounced dead on scene at 11:20 p.m. and will be transported to the GBI for an autopsy.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to assist in the investigation.

The investigation is in its early stages at this time.

