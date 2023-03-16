Accused wife killer was no stranger to deputies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A final clash between an Augusta couple turned deadly, claiming the life of a 48-year-old woman, authorities said Thursday.

There was a long history of trouble between Shawn Gunn, 52, and his wife, Commen, 48, who was shot dead in what the coroner is calling a case of domestic violence.

Commen Gunn was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting late Wednesday in the 200 block of Brandywine Place . Deputies responding to the shooting say they were shot at, and they returned fire, sending Shawn Gunn to a hospital.

Once he’s released, he’s facing a murder charge in the death of Commen Gunn, who was found dead inside Unit 222 at the FitzRoy Townhomes.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have been called to various locations for at least six incidents involving the couple through the years.

Court records show Shawn Gunn has faced charges ranging from aggravated stalking to family violence to reckless conduct dating back at least to 2014.

He slipped through the cracks in the justice system for much of that time.

He was accused of battering his wife on June 25, 2014, slugging her in the ears, face and head, according to an arrest warrant. She suffered bleeding from her ears and scratch marks to her face.

Prosecutors ultimately decided in 2018 not to proceed with the case against him, due to “the age of the case and in the interest of justice,” according to a court filing.

Court records also reveal:

On Oct. 24, 2015, he was charged with criminal trespassing, and he pleaded not guilty. An arrest warrant accused him of smashing in the victim’s door in the 2500 block of Kaufman Drive, throwing around various objects and damaging the walls.

On Feb. 22, 2015, he was accused of firing a gun into an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Southgate Drive and kicking officers while refusing to comply with their verbal commands.

On March 22, 2019, he was accused of violating a temporary restraining order by contacting his wife in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for the purpose of harassing her. Charges were dismissed at the victim’s request, according to court records.

Incident reports from deputies reveal an even deeper series of problems that didn’t always end up in the court system – or even rise to the level of resulting in an arrest. Still, they show the extent and duration of conflict between the pair.

From left: Shawn Gunn and Commen Gunn (Contributed)

For example, on Aug. 12, 2018, deputies were called to their home in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue because Commen Gunn said her husband was drunk and wouldn’t let her and her daughter into the home after a verbal argument. A neighbor later told deputies “she is always having to close up her blinds and windows because their arguing, yelling, and screaming gets so loud that it disturbs her,” a deputy wrote.

A deputy advised the couple that perhaps they should work out their differences or separate. The deputy told Commen Gunn they might face charges of maintaining a disorderly household if they continue to cause disturbances.

She told the deputy, “I am being abused and y’all want to lock me up.”

Other incident reports involving the couple show that:

On July 4, 2016, deputies were called to the couple’s home, which was then in the 2400 block of Bahama Drive, because he was throwing his wife’s clothing outside on the sidewalk during a domestic dispute, yelling profanities.

On Nov. 25, 2016, Commen Gunn called deputies to their home in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue because her husband wasn’t letting her into the home.

On May 17, 2017, Commen Gunn called deputies to their home in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue because she noticed her jewelry was missing. She said Shawn Gunn told them he pawned the items, although deputies said he denied that to them.

On May 22, 2020, Commen Gunn called deputies to report that she and Shawn Gunn had gotten into an argument at their home in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue while he was drunk. His friends removed him from the home to keep the situation from escalating, a deputy wrote. Commen Gunn said although the situation had been defused, she told deputies she wanted to have it on the record.

On Aug. 25, 2020, deputies were called to the couple’s home in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue to investigate a domestic disturbance. Commen Gunn told deputies it was due to an altercation between her and Shawn Gunn.

On July 11, 2022, Commen Gunn called deputies after returning home to find her front door kicked in at her home in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Shawn Gunn was inside in violation of a temporary restraining order, according to deputies. He was arrested.

