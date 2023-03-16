Submit Photos/Videos
Savannah River Mission Completion donates thousands to Aiken Co. Habitat for Humanity

Savannah River Mission Complete donates $20,000 to Aiken Co. Habitat for Humanity
Savannah River Mission Complete donates $20,000 to Aiken Co. Habitat for Humanity(SRMC)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Mission Completion is helping build homes in Aiken by donating $20,000 to Aiken County Habitat for Humanity.

On Thursday, SRMC, the liquid waste contractor at the Savannah River Site, announced the donation will aid in building a new home in the Governor Aiken Park neighborhood in Aiken.

ACHFH advocates for community development by providing access to safe, affordable housing for underserved, low-income families in Aiken County through education, construction, and support services.

SRMC is demonstrating its commitment to the community by supporting the Habitat for Humanity chapter with a charitable donation that will support the construction of a new home build for a family in need, according to SRMC Human Resources/EEO Officer and ACHFH Treasurer Ted Myers.

“SRMC is pleased to support Habitat for Humanity because it is so impactful to the underserved community,” Myers said. “I get to see the work conducted by Habitat up-close, and it is well worth the investment.”

SRMC comprises parent company BWX Technologies, Inc. with partners Amentum and Fluor. Its team brings the capabilities necessary to accelerate cleanup at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site through safe nuclear operations, optimized and integrated mission execution, and strong corporate governance.

