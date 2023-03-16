It’s a green light for the Augusta St. Patrick’s Day parade

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The theme is green today in downtown Augusta for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Organizers with the Irish American Heritage Society say they have even more entries this year than the 100 they got last year.

The parade starts at 2 p.m., and we’ll be streaming it here on WRDW.com.

It’ll go on rain or shine, although News 12 First Alert forecasters say the chance of rain is slim at 2 p.m., although it will rise later in the afternoon and evening .

TEAM COVERAGE News 12 will be going all out on the St. Patrick’s Day parade with a live stream, plus on-the-spot coverage from Hallie Turner, Taylor Martin and Mikel Hannah-Harding. Watch for updates here on WRDW.com and this evening on News 12.

It’s also a great time for businesses downtown, with hungry parade-goers looking for restaurants to patronize.

“We look forward to hosting another successful parade again this year,” said Tyler Snead, chairman of the Irish American Heritage Society.

The parade is free and for all ages. The route will leave at Seventh and Telfair, head up Telfair Street and turn right onto 11th Street, then turn right onto Broad Street, where the parade will end at Sixth Street.

Floats and participants with then turn right onto Sixth and head back into the James Brown Arena parking lot, where participants may safely offload.

Participants may begin lining up at 11 a.m. in the James Brown Arena parking lot.

The society asks participants to please not offload passengers on the parade route.

For more information about the parade, go to the society’s website.

After the parade, stop by the Augusta Common from 4-11 p.m. for fun for the entire family, including live entertainment, fun zone, food and drinks, and vendors.

For more information, call 706-821-1754 or go to the website.

Celebrate the Irish way

Local breweries are getting ready for the celebrations.

Even the spirits are in the spirit for St. Patrick’s Day. The kegs are flowing green in certain bars in downtown Augusta.

On Thursday, preps were underway as they got all their beer tapped and the tap room sorted. Savannah River Brewing Co. is expecting a huge crowd with extended hours.

Jim Christian, the tap manager and events coordinator, says, “Irish music all day long, live Irish music with Charles Smith who’s a great musician. He plays like, every instrument and he sings original Irish folk songs.”

There will also be Irish dancers and specially released Irish stout, and Fuse Mobile will be serving food. The brewing company will be open from noon until 10 p.m.

Join Riverwatch Brewery for its holiday celebration including a children’s music session, a bounce house, special drinks for the under-age and non-drinking attendants, and special brews.

The Black Lotus Cuisine will be serving food and Augusta Pop Co. will keep you cool with their popsicles.

Check out the event page for more information.

Or you can take the whole family to celebrate with Pedal Pub Augusta on March 18 from 2 to 6 p.m.

Pedal Pub Express rides, food trucks, and a free sandwich when you: share their post, add or like Pedal Pub on social media, like their post and tag your friends on Facebook.

The St. Patrick’s ride will begin at 305 12th St. in downtown Augusta.

Family-friendly fun

If you’re celebrating in Grovetown, you can head to Sarge’s Soda Shop for a family-fun event with characters, drinks and treats, with free face-painting for kids from 4 to 7 p.m. at the shop.

If you celebrate holiday with running, you can join Fleet Feet Augusta for a family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day Fun Run/Walk at 6 p.m. Friday at the North Augusta Amphitheater.

Along with running, Fleet Feet will be out with demo shoes, kids activities, and TapTruck2state will be on site. Kids activities include bubbles, sidewalk chalk, and games. While the kids are busy enjoy a beverage from TapTruck2state, first 75 participants to check in will get their first beer on Fleet Feet. For more information, go to the event’s Facebook page.

For a more relaxed holiday with the family, head to Palmetto Stables on the farm for a picnic, with a St. Patrick’s Day-themed lunch, a farm tour to meet the animals, games, and hay rides. There will also be a scavenger hunt with prizes. Each guest will receive a souvenir pic to remember the day. The event will be held on March 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person, and chaperones must have a ticket. Menu provided upon request. To purchase tickets, go to the Eventbrite website.

