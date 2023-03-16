Submit Photos/Videos
Former UGA star Jalen Carter pleads no contest after fatal crash

FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during media day ahead of the national...
FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during media day ahead of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. Carter, projected as one of the top players in next month's NFL draft, has been charged with reckless driving and racing in conjunction with the crash that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has issued an arrest warrant, obtained Wednesday, March 1, by The Associated Press, which alleges Carter was racing his 2021 Jeep Trackhawk against the 2021 Ford Expedition driven by the recruiting staffer, 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy, which led to the Jan. 15 wreck.((AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez))
By Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA - Former University of Georgia football star Jalen Carter has pleaded no contest to the charges in connection to the crash that killed a teammate and UGA staffer on Jan. 15.

Carter resolved all charges against him Thursday morning by entering no contest to two misdemeanor traffic violations, which were reckless driving and racing.

He was sentenced to serve 12 months on probation, pay a $1,000 fine, perform 80 hours of community service, as well as complete a state-approved defensive driving course.

Jalen Carter mugshot
Jalen Carter mugshot(Athens-Clarke County Sheriff's)

Carter chose not to contest the charges brought against him by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department in order to resolve this matter in the most efficient manner possible. By entering this plea the State will not be able to bring any additional charges against him for conduct alleged to have occurred on Jan. 15.

“We are happy that we were able to work with the Solicitor General’s office to reach a resolution that was fair and just and based on the evidence in this case. Mr. Carter continues to grieve the loss of his friends and continues to pray for their families, as well as for continued healing for injured friends,” attorney Kim T. Stephens wrote in a statement.

