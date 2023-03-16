Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Rain likely late Friday as next cold front moves through. Cooler outlook this weekend.
By Riley Hale
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a high fire danger across the CSRA through 7 PM this evening. Increasing clouds tonight into early Friday. Temperatures will be well above freezing tonight and stay in the mid-40s for overnight lows. Winds will be out of the south between 3-5 mph.

Warmer temperatures ahead of a cold front Friday with morning lows in the mid-40s and afternoon highs reaching the mid-70s. A line of widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms moves in late in the day Friday - mainly after 4 PM. Rain totals look to be below an inch for most of the CSRA - but rain will be heavy at times. Winds will be breezy during the day Friday out of the southwest between 10-15 mph. Rain will continue into Friday night with overnight lows in mid-40s.

Temperatures will be cooler for the weekend behind the front. Rain should be clear of the CSRA by mid-morning Saturday. Highs Saturday will be in the low 60s with breezy winds between 10-15 mph.

Morning lows Sunday will be chilly in the mid-30s. Afternoon highs will only reach the mid-50s under partly cloudy skies.

Monday looks dry with lows in the low to mid-30s and highs in the mid-50s. Rain will be possible again Tuesday as an area of low pressure moves up the Southeast coast. Models are going back and forth on where rain will be possible Tuesday - keep it here for updates through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were still on the scene of the fatal shooting of Commen Gunn, more than 12 hours...
Augusta woman shot dead in domestic situation, coroner says
Roll On In and Buzzed Bull Creamery went out of business, and as of Monday, Stay Social won’t...
Columbia County leaders take beginning steps to become a city
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
24-year-old shooting victim found dead in Aiken County ditch
A green jacket was presented to Scottie Scheffler after he won the Masters on April 10, 2022.
Masters champion Scheffler picks his menu for annual dinner
Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 162 into law Tuesday, providing for a special state income tax refund...
Kemp signs bill to send tax refunds to Georgians

Latest News

Warmer Highs
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Warmer Highs
Frigid Morning, Sunny and Warmer Afternoon
Cold start but a warm finish Thursday. Getting even warmer Friday with rain showing up late in...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Cold start but a warm finish Thursday. Getting even warmer Friday with rain showing up late in...
Riley's 11 PM Forecast