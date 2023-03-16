Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a high fire danger across the CSRA through 7 PM this evening. Increasing clouds tonight into early Friday. Temperatures will be well above freezing tonight and stay in the mid-40s for overnight lows. Winds will be out of the south between 3-5 mph.

Warmer temperatures ahead of a cold front Friday with morning lows in the mid-40s and afternoon highs reaching the mid-70s. A line of widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms moves in late in the day Friday - mainly after 4 PM. Rain totals look to be below an inch for most of the CSRA - but rain will be heavy at times. Winds will be breezy during the day Friday out of the southwest between 10-15 mph. Rain will continue into Friday night with overnight lows in mid-40s.

Temperatures will be cooler for the weekend behind the front. Rain should be clear of the CSRA by mid-morning Saturday. Highs Saturday will be in the low 60s with breezy winds between 10-15 mph.

Morning lows Sunday will be chilly in the mid-30s. Afternoon highs will only reach the mid-50s under partly cloudy skies.

Monday looks dry with lows in the low to mid-30s and highs in the mid-50s. Rain will be possible again Tuesday as an area of low pressure moves up the Southeast coast. Models are going back and forth on where rain will be possible Tuesday - keep it here for updates through the weekend.

