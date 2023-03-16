Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Columbia County crossing guard brings smiles to students, community

It doesn’t matter if he has a whistle in his mouth. It doesn’t matter if he’s doing an...
It doesn’t matter if he has a whistle in his mouth. It doesn’t matter if he’s doing an interview. If he’s working, he’s smiling.(WRDW)
By Will Volk
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you drive by Lewiston Elementary or Columbia Middle when school lets in or out, chances are you’ve seen Columbia County Crossing Guard Nathan Jackson.

He’s been in the top running for America’s Favorite Crossing Guard and received an award sponsored by Safe Routes to School.

We spoke with Jackson, who says he works to bring smiles to each driver while also working to keep students safe.

It doesn’t matter if he has a whistle in his mouth. It doesn’t matter if he’s doing an interview. If he’s working, he’s smiling.

“You never know what kind of day someone might be having as they’re coming through me. I figure if I can give that positive vibe to them, it’ll make their day,” he said.

MORE | Aiken children get a free book after Story Time at Rye’s Patch

Jackson has been conducting traffic every morning and afternoon for six years.

“I just love what I do. I just love my job out here. I love my job,” said Jackson.

Working two schools a day, Jackson says he gets a lot of hellos.

MORE | Check out your March Madness chances with local mathematician

“I’ve had people come by me in the afternoon and say I’ve had a really crappy day or a really crappy morning this morning, and your smile just made my day, and that’s worth it to me,” he said.

He says it feels good knowing his smile helps brighten people’s days.

“Just makes my heart feel great, makes me always want to come out here every day no matter what kind of weather it is,” he said.

It could be hot, cold, raining, or snowing. He’s always smiling.

I’ve been very fortunate, very blessed to have this job. I could not ask for a better job, I really couldn’t,” said Jackson.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were still on the scene of the fatal shooting of Commen Gunn, more than 12 hours...
Augusta woman shot dead in domestic situation, coroner says
Roll On In and Buzzed Bull Creamery went out of business, and as of Monday, Stay Social won’t...
Columbia County leaders take beginning steps to become a city
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
24-year-old shooting victim found dead in Aiken County ditch
A green jacket was presented to Scottie Scheffler after he won the Masters on April 10, 2022.
Masters champion Scheffler picks his menu for annual dinner
Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 162 into law Tuesday, providing for a special state income tax refund...
Kemp signs bill to send tax refunds to Georgians

Latest News

It’s not really a pretty time for rates in Georgia.
On Your Side: Real ways to save more money
Frank Yerby was inducted into the Georgia Writer’s Hall of Fame before he died in 1991.
Augusta native Frank Yerby honored with historic marker
Authorities were still on the scene of the fatal shooting of Commen Gunn, more than 12 hours...
Augusta woman shot dead in domestic situation, coroner says
FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during media day ahead of the national...
Former UGA star Jalen Carter pleads no contest after fatal crash