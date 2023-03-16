Columbia County crossing guard brings smiles to students, community

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you drive by Lewiston Elementary or Columbia Middle when school lets in or out, chances are you’ve seen Columbia County Crossing Guard Nathan Jackson.

He’s been in the top running for America’s Favorite Crossing Guard and received an award sponsored by Safe Routes to School.

We spoke with Jackson, who says he works to bring smiles to each driver while also working to keep students safe.

It doesn’t matter if he has a whistle in his mouth. It doesn’t matter if he’s doing an interview. If he’s working, he’s smiling.

“You never know what kind of day someone might be having as they’re coming through me. I figure if I can give that positive vibe to them, it’ll make their day,” he said.

Jackson has been conducting traffic every morning and afternoon for six years.

“I just love what I do. I just love my job out here. I love my job,” said Jackson.

Working two schools a day, Jackson says he gets a lot of hellos.

“I’ve had people come by me in the afternoon and say I’ve had a really crappy day or a really crappy morning this morning, and your smile just made my day, and that’s worth it to me,” he said.

He says it feels good knowing his smile helps brighten people’s days.

“Just makes my heart feel great, makes me always want to come out here every day no matter what kind of weather it is,” he said.

It could be hot, cold, raining, or snowing. He’s always smiling.

I’ve been very fortunate, very blessed to have this job. I could not ask for a better job, I really couldn’t,” said Jackson.

