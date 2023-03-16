Burke County Sheriff’s Office receives $100,000 federal grant

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce they received a $100,000 grant to fight violent crime.

On Thursday, the office announced the Rural Violent Crime Reduction Initiative which will support a two-year program to increase the understanding, capacity, and access to resources to implement the initiative.

The funds will be used for a crime analyst position within the department, along with training and consultant support, according to authorities.

As violent crime continues to rise in many jurisdictions, rural communities are no exception.

The sheriff’s office states that rural law enforcement agencies must address violent crime while also navigating other challenges, including personnel shortages, expansive geographic territory, and lack of access to necessary resources and medical treatment.

Agencies may use funding and support to implement violent crime reduction strategies, improve investigations, enhance services to victims, increase collaboration between local stakeholders, and for other areas that support violent crime reduction in rural communities.

The grant is funded by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance and administered by the National Policing Institute and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation.

For more information about the grant funding and initiative, head over to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office website.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.