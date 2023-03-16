Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta native Frank Yerby honored with historic marker

Frank Yerby was inducted into the Georgia Writer’s Hall of Fame before he died in 1991.
Frank Yerby was inducted into the Georgia Writer’s Hall of Fame before he died in 1991.(WRDW)
By Nick Viland
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A part of history is now permanent in downtown Augusta.

Richmond County leaders paid tribute to Augusta native Frank Yerby. The state historic marker was unveiled near the corner of Eighth and Hall Street off Laney Walker Boulevard.

Yerby was born in Augusta in 1916. During his career, he published 33 novels, 12 of which became New York Times Bestsellers. Three of Yerby’s books were turned into major motion pictures.

MORE | City to preserve heritage with purchase of historic Walker house

“It’s an exciting opportunity, especially with historical markers to take a certain spot and show that something important happened here in Georgia’s past and for people to have the accessibility to walk up to that spot and learn about something that happened in their past and see the significance of where they live and what brought their community to where it is today,” said Breana James, historical marker and program coordinator.

Yerby was inducted into the Georgia Writer’s Hall of Fame before he died in 1991.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were still on the scene of the fatal shooting of Commen Gunn, more than 12 hours...
Augusta woman shot dead in domestic situation, coroner says
Roll On In and Buzzed Bull Creamery went out of business, and as of Monday, Stay Social won’t...
Columbia County leaders take beginning steps to become a city
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
24-year-old shooting victim found dead in Aiken County ditch
A green jacket was presented to Scottie Scheffler after he won the Masters on April 10, 2022.
Masters champion Scheffler picks his menu for annual dinner
Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 162 into law Tuesday, providing for a special state income tax refund...
Kemp signs bill to send tax refunds to Georgians

Latest News

It’s not really a pretty time for rates in Georgia.
On Your Side: Real ways to save more money
It doesn’t matter if he has a whistle in his mouth. It doesn’t matter if he’s doing an...
Columbia County crossing guard brings smiles to students, community
Authorities were still on the scene of the fatal shooting of Commen Gunn, more than 12 hours...
Augusta woman shot dead in domestic situation, coroner says
FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during media day ahead of the national...
Former UGA star Jalen Carter pleads no contest after fatal crash