Augusta native Frank Yerby honored with historic marker

AUGUSTA, Ga. - A part of history is now permanent in downtown Augusta.

Richmond County leaders paid tribute to Augusta native Frank Yerby. The state historic marker was unveiled near the corner of Eighth and Hall Street off Laney Walker Boulevard.

Yerby was born in Augusta in 1916. During his career, he published 33 novels, 12 of which became New York Times Bestsellers. Three of Yerby’s books were turned into major motion pictures.

“It’s an exciting opportunity, especially with historical markers to take a certain spot and show that something important happened here in Georgia’s past and for people to have the accessibility to walk up to that spot and learn about something that happened in their past and see the significance of where they live and what brought their community to where it is today,” said Breana James, historical marker and program coordinator.

Yerby was inducted into the Georgia Writer’s Hall of Fame before he died in 1991.

