Augusta EMS subcommittee meets for the 1st time

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s an effort to make sure ambulance services get to you as soon as possible.

The Augusta Commission’s 2023 Emergency Management Subcommittee met for the first time.

Here’s what’s on the table when it comes to Richmond County moving forward with central emergency services.

“I’m optimistic. I’m optimistic now that we have a start. And then we’re working towards some common goals,” said Gary Coker, Central EMS.

Goals like making sure response times improve

MORE AUGUSTA CITY NEWS:

Central EMS wants to bring in a professional to tell them what the needs of the community are. Another is how the transition between Central EMS and Gold Cross will go.

A current want is to move the start date by three weeks to transition together. The first two weeks will overlap with Gold Cross.

Takiyah Douse is the interim administrator chair of the subcommittee. She said, “We want to make certain that we are respectful to our current provider, as well as ensuring our residents have comfort in knowing that someone will be there when we call 911. That transition period is important.”

Then May 1 could be the first-day Central EMS starts on its own. Until then, Central EMS says they’re continuing the communication to help better serve Augusta, and the cost of the care is still to be determined.

Coker said: “The question I get asked at least 24 times is, how much is it going to cost? Right? And once we get all this information together, we will come out and give the cost.”

The next subcommittee meeting will be Wednesday. Until then the committee will start to write up a rough draft for a contract of what they talked about Thursday to possibly bring that to the table.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.