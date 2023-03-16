Attorney generals file brief to protect communication in TikTok investigation

Submit Photos/Videos
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Attorney General Chris Carr, joined 45 other attorneys general against TikTok regarding whether the company violated consumer protection laws in Georgia.

The attorney generals are looking into reviewing TikTok’s internal communications in regard to the platform’s promotion to children and young adults and its usage of physical and mental harm.

At this moment TikTok has failed to produce the required documents which include them recently confirming that the company chose not to disable a feature that allows employees to designate internal messages on Lark, their internal communications platform. In a statement from Chris Carr’s office, they say the documents received from TikTok are difficult to use and navigate.

“When it comes to social media, we must do all we can to protect our children from content that could prove harmful to their physical or mental health,” said Carr. “We know this is a growing concern for Georgia families, and we are committed to conducting a thorough review of all information so we can ensure the rule of law is upheld and our kids are kept safe.”

The attorneys general has also filed this briefing in other states including Alabama, Florida, New York, California and 43 other states.

