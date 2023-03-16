Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Texas boy

Jordan Sangbong, left, was allegedly abducted. Daddy Sangbong, right, was identified by law...
Jordan Sangbong, left, was allegedly abducted. Daddy Sangbong, right, was identified by law enforcement as the suspect.(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKWALL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday issued an Amber Alert for a missing toddler.

Jordan Sangbong, 2, was allegedly abducted in Royse City, Texas.

The suspect in the abduction was identified by Texas DPS as 38-year-old Daddy Sangbong. The 5′10″ man was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Royse City Police Department at 972-204-7002 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Authorities were still on the scene of the fatal shooting of Commen Gunn, more than 12 hours...
Augusta woman shot dead in domestic situation, coroner says
Roll On In and Buzzed Bull Creamery went out of business, and as of Monday, Stay Social won’t...
Columbia County leaders take beginning steps to become a city
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
24-year-old shooting victim found dead in Aiken County ditch
A green jacket was presented to Scottie Scheffler after he won the Masters on April 10, 2022.
Masters champion Scheffler picks his menu for annual dinner
Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 162 into law Tuesday, providing for a special state income tax refund...
Kemp signs bill to send tax refunds to Georgians

Latest News

FILE: A BNSF train is seen in this photo from Nov. 28, 2007. BNSF Railway says the train that...
BNSF trains derail in Washington, Arizona; no injuries
A Hamilton County park ranger rescued eight guinea pigs in a forest on Wednesday.
‘Saved their lives’: Ranger rescues guinea pig family found abandoned in park
A television screen displaying financial news is seen inside one of First Republic Bank's...
Big banks create $30B rescue package for First Republic
FILE - Then-Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores stands on the sideline during the second half of...
NFL wants judge to send discrimination claims to arbitrator