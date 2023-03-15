Woman’s death labeled ‘suspicious’ after her body is found

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 51-year-old woman found dead in her home has been identified, according to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Mark Bowen says Telphanie Burgess, 51, was found at her home on the 1200 block of Derby Lane.

The coroner’s office responded to the call Monday around 8 p.m. Burgess was sent to the lab for an autopsy, according to officials.

Meanwhile, the coroner’s office is also investigating after two bodies were found on Maryland Avenue. These two cases are not connected, according to Bowen.

These deaths come amid a rash of deadly crimes that’s claimed more than 80 lives since mid-April 2022 across the CSRA.

Communities large and small have battled the problem on both sides of the Savannah River, but Augusta – the largest city in the region – has been hit especially hard.

